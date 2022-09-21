Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Update

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,085,500 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 2,275,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,085.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBLCF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of LBLCF opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $95.55.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

