Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 305,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,758,243 shares.The stock last traded at $2.14 and had previously closed at $2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

