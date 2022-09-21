Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading Down 2.2%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 72.70 ($0.88). Approximately 289,956 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 152,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.30 ($0.90).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.95. The company has a market cap of £86.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan Moulds acquired 250,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £217,500 ($262,808.12).

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include commercial claims, class actions, insolvency, arbitration, and corporate portfolios.

