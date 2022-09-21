Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 331,066 shares.The stock last traded at $230.37 and had previously closed at $230.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LAD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.20.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

