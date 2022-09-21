Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Down 6.5%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 606,955 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 141,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lion One Metals in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 51.40. The stock has a market cap of C$134.52 million and a PE ratio of -34.40.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. Its principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

