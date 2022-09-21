Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Reduced by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.6% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,626,729,000 after buying an additional 125,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after buying an additional 159,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Linde by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after acquiring an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

Linde Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $281.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

