Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $78.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. Limbach has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Limbach by 7.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,139,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Limbach by 0.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

