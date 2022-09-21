Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
NASDAQ LMB opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $78.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. Limbach has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.24.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
