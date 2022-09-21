LifeSteps Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.72. 122,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,698. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.87.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.