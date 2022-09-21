LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 3,810 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 706.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SCHM traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.34. 333,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,354. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27.

