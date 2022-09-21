Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 217,185 shares.The stock last traded at $6.60 and had previously closed at $6.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 22.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 132.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 221,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.