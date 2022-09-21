Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.05

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and traded as low as $5.42. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 199,519 shares changing hands.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
