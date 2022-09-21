Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.05

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and traded as low as $5.42. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 199,519 shares changing hands.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

