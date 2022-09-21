LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 900.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 22.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGI Homes stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.60.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.