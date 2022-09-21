Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.88 on Friday. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Get Leju alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.