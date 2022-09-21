Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. 158,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,230. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

