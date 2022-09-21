Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Update

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Trading Up 1.8 %

Lazard stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.73. 1,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Lazard has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.39 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Lazard by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $5,428,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lazard by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

