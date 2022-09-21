Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Latitude Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Latitude Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.73.

Get Latitude Group alerts:

About Latitude Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Latitude Group Holdings Limited operates in instalments and lending business in Australia and New Zealand. It provides various installment products to support customers, the merchants, and other commercial partners. The company also offers lending products comprising credit cards, personal loans, and motor loans through commercial partners, as well as various channels, such as direct, online, and by phone.

Receive News & Ratings for Latitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.