Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Latitude Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
Latitude Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.73.
About Latitude Group
Read More
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Latitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.