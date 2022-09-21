Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $65.42

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.42, but opened at $67.30. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $65.40, with a volume of 1,855 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LPI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.
Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57.
Insider Activity at Laredo Petroleum
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.
About Laredo Petroleum
Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
Further Reading
