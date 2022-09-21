Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.23

Shares of Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 87 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
Landstar Stock Down 10.3 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.
Landstar Company Profile
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
