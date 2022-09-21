Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.83

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 765 ($9.24) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Land Securities Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
About Land Securities Group
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
Featured Articles
