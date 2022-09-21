Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Update

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Lamb Weston by 696.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,063,000 after buying an additional 3,105,026 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 64.7% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,617,000 after buying an additional 2,021,259 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,615,000 after buying an additional 1,055,579 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after buying an additional 799,732 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 674.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after buying an additional 679,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.40. 7,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.38. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.