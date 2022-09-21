L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $32.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 44.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

