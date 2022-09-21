L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.40.
Several research firms have issued reports on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
L’Air Liquide Stock Down 3.3 %
L’Air Liquide stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $32.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.