Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.54. 43,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,309,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Kyndryl news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.