Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.54. 43,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,309,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
