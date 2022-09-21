Konomi Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $251,512.00 (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $251,512.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konomi Network is www.konomi.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance.”

