Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $17.60

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $17.10. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 13,465 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280,066 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,373,000 after acquiring an additional 618,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares during the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

