Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $17.60

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $17.10. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 13,465 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

