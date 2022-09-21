KnoxFS (New) Market Capitalization Reaches $105,774.22 (KFX)

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. KnoxFS (New) has a total market cap of $105,774.22 and approximately $1,376.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KnoxFS (New) has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KnoxFS (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00126517 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.00875312 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About KnoxFS (New)
KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 561,998 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.
Buying and Selling KnoxFS (New)
Receive News & Updates for KnoxFS (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KnoxFS (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.