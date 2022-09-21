Knowles (NYSE:KN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.78

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 43952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Knowles Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Knowles by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 297,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after acquiring an additional 59,175 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

