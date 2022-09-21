KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 804 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VNQ traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $86.89. 500,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533,553. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.60.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

