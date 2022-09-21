KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL remained flat at $69.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 58,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,123. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

