KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.95. The company had a trading volume of 176,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,378. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.46 and its 200 day moving average is $242.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

