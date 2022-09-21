KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 8,215 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE C traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.57. 1,102,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,687,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

