KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

