KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.52. The company had a trading volume of 482,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.43. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
