KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 973 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate Stock Performance

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.66. The stock had a trading volume of 59,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

