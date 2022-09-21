KLAYswap Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $217,719.00 (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00003832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.18 million and $217,719.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00126195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00883272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 coins. The official website for KLAYswap Protocol is klayswap.com. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service.”

