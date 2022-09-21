Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.26

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 319884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several brokerages have commented on KIGRY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kion Group from €58.00 ($59.18) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €48.00 ($48.98) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

