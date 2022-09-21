KingDeFi (KRW) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week

KingDeFi (KRW) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One KingDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KingDeFi has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KingDeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00125897 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00855806 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About KingDeFi
Buying and Selling KingDeFi
