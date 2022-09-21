Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) is Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,599. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.14 and its 200-day moving average is $130.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

