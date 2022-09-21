Keystone Wealth Services LLC Takes $943,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.92. 3,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.14. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $110.91.

