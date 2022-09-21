Keystone Wealth Services LLC Takes $380,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 103.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $35.14. 4,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,193. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08.

