Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 595 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.38. The company had a trading volume of 77,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,055. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.53.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

