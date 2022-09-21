Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,655 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,683 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after acquiring an additional 490,964 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,179,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.56. 890,495 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

