Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $4.65 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June accounts for about 2.1% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 1.82% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FJUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FJUN traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

