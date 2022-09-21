Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.00. 31,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,258. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.89 and a fifty-two week high of $117.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average of $107.28.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

