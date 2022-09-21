Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 1.0 %

3M stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.70. The stock had a trading volume of 65,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,184,708. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.39. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.