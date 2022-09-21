Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $220,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after buying an additional 4,879,945 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after buying an additional 3,961,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,401. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

