Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 118,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,580,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.65. 91,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,237. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.