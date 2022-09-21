Keystone Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.72. 12,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,451. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

