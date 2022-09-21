Keystone Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

USMV stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.07. 2,274,864 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

