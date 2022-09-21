Keystone Law Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5.20 (LON:KEYS)

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Keystone Law Group Price Performance

LON:KEYS opened at GBX 516.20 ($6.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 545.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 606.44. The company has a market cap of £161.44 million and a P/E ratio of 2,438.10. Keystone Law Group has a 52-week low of GBX 480 ($5.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 910 ($11.00).

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

About Keystone Law Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.