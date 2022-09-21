Keystone Law Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5.20 (LON:KEYS)

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:KEYS opened at GBX 516.20 ($6.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 545.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 606.44. The company has a market cap of £161.44 million and a P/E ratio of 2,438.10. Keystone Law Group has a 52-week low of GBX 480 ($5.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 910 ($11.00).
